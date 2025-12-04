The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched an immigration crackdown in New Orleans, marking the latest Democratic-run city targeted by the Trump administration.
"The men and women of DHS law enforcement have landed in The Big Easy," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X, saying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would "remove the worst of the worst from New Orleans, Louisiana," accusing the city’s leaders of ignoring federal law.
New Orleans has sanctuary policies that limit cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities.
The move comes a day after President Donald Trump said he planned to send National Guard troops to the southern US city, a step he has previously taken in Los Angeles, Washington, and Memphis.
"We’re going to New Orleans pretty soon," Trump told reporters.
"The governor called me. He’d like to have us go there. He’s asked for help in New Orleans and we’re going to go there in a couple of weeks."
Trump has said deployments are needed to combat crime and support his nationwide immigration crackdown.
Officials in several affected cities have disputed that claim.
Louisiana’s governor is a Republican, while New Orleans’ mayor-elect, Helena Moreno, is a Democrat.
Moreno voiced concern on Wednesday about the way raids have unfolded in other cities.
She also criticised the use of masked federal agents.
"If you are a masked person and not necessarily identifiable as an officer, you’re coming up on people and grabbing them. It can be a real safety issue for everyone," she said.
DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the operation would target "illegal criminal aliens" wanted for "home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape."
"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people," she said.
The Trump administration says most undocumented migrants detained in recent operations have criminal histories.
But a study by the Cato Institute said that only five percent of those taken into ICE custody since 1 October had a violent criminal conviction, while 73 percent had no criminal conviction at all.