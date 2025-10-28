Türkiye will formally deliver the first mass-produced Altay main battle tanks to the Turkish Armed Forces on Tuesday, marking a milestone in the nation’s drive toward a fully indigenous defence industry.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to attend and address the Altay Tank Delivery Ceremony in Ankara’s Kahramankazan district, where the event will also mark the official opening of the BMC Armoured Vehicle Production Facility — one of Türkiye’s largest defence manufacturing sites.

Named after Fahrettin Altay Pasha, the legendary commander whose 5th Cavalry Corps entered Izmir during the Turkish War of Independence, the Altay is positioned as the backbone of Türkiye’s next-generation armoured fleet.

Developed entirely by Turkish engineers, the project has now entered its mass production phase, with the new BMC production campus covering 840,000 square meters in the nation’s specialised aviation and defence industrial zone.