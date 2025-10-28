TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye to deliver first mass-produced Altay main battle tanks to Turkish Armed Forces
President Erdogan will attend the handover ceremony of the Altay main battle tanks, a landmark in Türkiye’s quest for an independent armoured force.
Türkiye to deliver first mass-produced Altay main battle tanks to Turkish Armed Forces
Developed entirely by Turkish engineers, the Altay program represents one of Türkiye’s most ambitious indigenous military projects. (Source: BMC) / Others
October 28, 2025

Türkiye will formally deliver the first mass-produced Altay main battle tanks to the Turkish Armed Forces on Tuesday, marking a milestone in the nation’s drive toward a fully indigenous defence industry.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to attend and address the Altay Tank Delivery Ceremony in Ankara’s Kahramankazan district, where the event will also mark the official opening of the BMC Armoured Vehicle Production Facility — one of Türkiye’s largest defence manufacturing sites.

Named after Fahrettin Altay Pasha, the legendary commander whose 5th Cavalry Corps entered Izmir during the Turkish War of Independence, the Altay is positioned as the backbone of Türkiye’s next-generation armoured fleet.

Developed entirely by Turkish engineers, the project has now entered its mass production phase, with the new BMC production campus covering 840,000 square meters in the nation’s specialised aviation and defence industrial zone.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Türkiye begins mass production of indigenous 'Altay' main battle tank

250 tanks in five years

According to the Turkish Defence Ministry, 11 Altay tanks in the T1 configuration will be delivered in 2026, followed by 41 in 2027 and 30 in 2028, totalling 85 units. 

From 2028 onward, production will shift to the advanced T2 variant, equipped with the domestically developed “Batu” engine, with 165 additional tanks scheduled — bringing the total to 250 tanks within five years.

The Altay programme represents one of Türkiye’s most ambitious indigenous military projects, aimed at reducing foreign dependence and enhancing national defence capabilities amid a rapidly changing regional security landscape.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders