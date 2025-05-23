WORLD
2 min read
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners in largest swap of war
Russia and Ukraine carry out first phase of large-scale prisoner swap, with nearly 800 people exchanged amid continued fighting along front line.
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners in largest swap of war
Man embraces a Ukrainian prisoner of war as he returns after a swap at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. / Reuters
May 23, 2025

Russia and Ukraine have begun a major prisoner exchange, trading hundreds of soldiers and civilians in what is being described as the largest swap of the war so far.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday that 390 Ukrainians — both soldiers and civilians — had returned home, with more releases anticipated over the weekend. Russia’s Defence Ministry said it received an equal number from Ukraine.

"It's very important to bring everyone home," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, thanking those involved and vowing to continue diplomatic efforts for further exchanges.

The exchange follows the peace talks in Istanbul, which marked the first direct meeting between Kiev and Moscow since early 2022 and both parties agreed to the 1,000-person swap.

'Maybe my dad will come tomorrow'

The freed Ukrainians arrived at a medical facility in the Chernihiv region, where they were met by cheering relatives.

Some men were overcome with emotion, while others appeared dazed after years in captivity. Wrapped in Ukrainian flags, they embraced family members and began the reintegration process.

Dozens of relatives of prisoners cheered and chanted "Thank you!" as buses carrying the freed captives arrived at a medical facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv region.

Recommended

The swap took place at the Belarusian border, and released Russians were reportedly taken to Belarus for medical treatment. Although the exchange was significant, it did not signal a halt in fighting.

Intense battles persist along the 1,000-kilometre front line.

"Vanya!" cried Nataliia Mosych, among the gathered relatives, "My husband!"

She hadn't seen her husband, Ivan, for almost two years, she said, beaming with joy.

"It is an unbelievable feeling. I am still in shock," Mosych said after he came outside to great his family following registration procedures inside the facility.

"I am really glad and we were not forgotten, and we still mean something for Ukraine."

Many relatives wept when it became clear their loved ones were not among those returning, and they hoped those who were released could at least offer some information about their husbands, brothers and sons.

"Maybe my dad will come tomorrow," one small boy cried.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons