Cameroon's President Paul Biya, 92, the world's oldest head of state, has won the country's presidential election with 53.66 per cent of the vote, according to official results announced on Monday by the Constitutional Council.

"Hereby proclaimed President-elect: the candidate Biya Paul," said Clement Atangana, president of the Constitutional Council.

Paul Biya, took office in 1982 and has held a tight grip on power ever since, doing away with the presidential term limit in 2008 and winning reelection by comfortable margins.

This year, his strongest challenge came from Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesperson and employment minister in his late 70s who broke ranks with Biya earlier this year and mounted a campaign that drew large crowds and endorsements from a coalition of opposition parties and civic groups.

At least four killed in protests

Earlier on Sunday, protests erupted in Cameroon's economic capital Douala and other towns against Biya’s government over alleged presidential election fraud. Local media reported that at least four people were killed in the cities of Douala and Ngaoundere during clashes with security forces.