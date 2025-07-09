The Kremlin, asked on Wednesday about US President Donald Trump's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Moscow was "calm" regarding the criticism, and that it would continue to try to fix a "broken" US-Russia relationship.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "We are quite calm about this."

"We expect to continue our dialogue with Washington and our line on repairing the rather broken bilateral relations," he added.

Trump said on Tuesday he had approved sending US defensive weapons to Ukraine and was considering additional sanctions on Moscow, underscoring his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump pledged as a presidential candidate to end the war within a day but has not been able to follow through on that promise and efforts by his administration to broker peace have come up short.