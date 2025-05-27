US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of dangerously escalating the war in Ukraine.

“Putin is playing with fire,” Trump wrote on Tuesday on his social media platform, Truth Social, in response to Russia’s continued air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The strikes have intensified over the past three nights, prompting widespread international condemnation.

Trump claimed that his past diplomacy helped prevent more severe consequences for Russia during his presidency.

“If it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia — and I mean REALLY BAD,” he wrote.

‘Putin gone absolutely crazy’

The remarks follow Trump’s statement on Sunday, where he described Putin as having “gone absolutely CRAZY” after the latest wave of attacks.

Trump, who frequently touted a strong personal rapport with Putin while in office, appeared puzzled by the Russian leader’s recent actions.