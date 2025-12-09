WORLD
No peace without Palestinian self-determination, says South Africa’s Ramaphosa
South Africa’s president renews calls for an immediate halt to the Gaza war as he warns that daily breaches of the ceasefire threaten broader regional and global stability.
South Africa demands an immediate ceasefire and a political process leading to a sovereign Palestinian state living side-by-side with Israel. / Reuters
December 9, 2025

A just and lasting peace in the Middle East is impossible without full self-determination and the protection of fundamental human rights for Palestinians, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, warning that Israel’s repeated breaches of a ceasefire deal are deepening the crisis.

Addressing delegates at the African National Congress’ (ANC) 5th National General Council in Ekurhuleni near Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said his government is “deeply concerned” that Israel has violated the October 10 ceasefire agreement with Hamas “almost on a daily basis,” despite the deal having facilitated the release of hostages and Palestinian political prisoners.

He said the scale of destruction in Gaza, which South Africa argues amounts to genocide, compelled Pretoria to bring a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December 2023. Since then, the ICJ has issued multiple provisional measures instructing Israel to prevent actions that may constitute genocide.

“Since the onslaught began on October 7, 2023, more than 70,000 people are known to have been killed in Gaza, most of whom are women and children,” Ramaphosa said.

He reiterated South Africa’s demand for an immediate ceasefire and a political process leading to a sovereign Palestinian state living side-by-side with Israel. 

Wars in Sudan and Ukraine

He also broadened his appeal to other global crises, condemning the “horrific suffering” caused by Sudan’s civil war, where more than 150,000 people have reportedly died, and reaffirming South Africa’s involvement in peace efforts related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa highlighted the African leaders’ peace mission he led two years ago to Kiev and St. Petersburg, aimed at urging both Russia and Ukraine to pursue negotiations. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
