Chile's presidential candidates head to run-off in December
After half of the votes counted, far-right Jose Antonio Kast and leftist Jeannette Jara are heading towards a second round in December, with ultra-right MP Johannes Kaiser conceding defeat.
Polls before the election had shown Kast likely to defeat Jara in the run-off. / Reuters
November 17, 2025

Leftist former labour minister Jeannette Jara and far-right leader Jose Antonio Kast were leading the country's presidential race, according to partial results, which show them heading to a December run-off.

With 52.39 percent of the results counted, Jara, a 51-year-old communist running on behalf of an eight-party coalition, was on 26.58 percent, compared to 24.32 percent for Kast, the Servel electoral service said on Sunday.

The next closest candidate, ultra-right MP Johannes Kaiser, conceded defeat.

He threw support behind far-right fellow Kast in the second round of the race next month.

President Gabriel Boric confirmed shortly after that Kast and government-backed leftist candidate Jara will proceed to a December runoff.

Statements from Kast, Jara

Both candidates made remarks following the results, with Jara appealing to Chileans not to be driven to the far-right, and Kast vowing to "rebuild" the country.

"Don't let fear harden your hearts," Jara said after topping the first round of the presidential election.

"We will rebuild our country," Kast said after coming a close second to Jara in Sunday's first round of voting for president.

Polls before the election had shown Kast likely to defeat Jara in the run-off.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
