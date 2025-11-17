Leftist former labour minister Jeannette Jara and far-right leader Jose Antonio Kast were leading the country's presidential race, according to partial results, which show them heading to a December run-off.

With 52.39 percent of the results counted, Jara, a 51-year-old communist running on behalf of an eight-party coalition, was on 26.58 percent, compared to 24.32 percent for Kast, the Servel electoral service said on Sunday.

The next closest candidate, ultra-right MP Johannes Kaiser, conceded defeat.

He threw support behind far-right fellow Kast in the second round of the race next month.

President Gabriel Boric confirmed shortly after that Kast and government-backed leftist candidate Jara will proceed to a December runoff.