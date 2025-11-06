Sudan’s paramilitary, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has agreed to a humanitarian truce that was proposed by a US-led mediator group, also known as the Quad.

The RSF’s agreement to the proposal on Thursday comes over a week after the group seized Al Fasher city, which has been under siege for over 18 months.

"In response to the aspirations and interests of the Sudanese people, the Rapid Support Forces affirms its agreement to enter into the humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries," the RSF said in a statement, referring to the United States, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

A Sudan military official told The Associated Press that the army will only agree to a truce which includes withdrawing from civilian areas and giving up weapons.

On Tuesday, the US senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos, said that efforts are ongoing to reach a humanitarian truce in Sudan, as the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to an initial plan in principle.

The US adviser said that the current initiative, which aims to reach a mutual understanding for a complete ceasefire and a post-truce phase in Sudan, came within the framework that was agreed upon by the International Quad in Washington in September.