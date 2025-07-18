WORLD
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
Sanctions package also targets 105 more vessels associated with Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, limits Russian banks’ access to international funding mechanisms, says Kaja Kallas.
Sanctions package also targets 105 more vessels associated with Russia’s so-called shadow fleet. / AA
July 18, 2025

The EU has approved one of its "strongest" sanctions packages on Russia, including a ban on imports from the Nord Stream pipelines and tighter restrictions on oil exports, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

"We are standing firm. The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions package against Russia to date," Kaja Kallas said on X.

"Nord Stream pipelines (imports) will be banned. A lower oil price cap. We are putting more pressure on Russia’s military industry, Chinese banks that enables sanctions evasion, and blocking tech exports used in drones," she added.

The package also targets 105 more vessels associated with Russia’s so-called shadow fleet and limits Russian banks’ access to international funding mechanisms, Kallas said.

"We’re cutting the Kremlin’s war budget further," she said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, which spurred most EU sanctions on Moscow.

Kallas also announced that the EU is designating, for the first time, a foreign flag registry and sanctioning the largest refinery in India owned by Russian firm Rosneft.

“Our sanctions also hit those indoctrinating Ukrainian children,” she said.

“We will keep raising the costs, so stopping the aggression becomes the only path forward for Moscow," she added.

SOURCE:AA
