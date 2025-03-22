WORLD
2 min read
Mandatory evacuations ordered as wildfires continue to rage in North Carolina
The state’s public safety department warned that visibility in area could be reduced, while roads evacuation routes could become blocked.
This is the damage at the border of South and North Carolina on March 3, 2025. Crews this weekend fought wildfires in the Carolinas. Crews are still working this area in North Carolina near Saluda, N.C. about 10 miles from the South Carolina border. / Reuters
March 22, 2025

Wildfires in North Carolina have forced an evacuation in one county as emergency crews work to bring the flames under control in an area of the state still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a mandatory evacuation starting at 8:20 pm on Saturday for parts of Polk County in western North Carolina about 128.7 kilometres (km) west of Charlotte.

“Visibility in area will be reduced, and roads/evacuation routes can become blocked; if you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed,” a social media post by the agency warned residents of specific roads.

The public safety department said a shelter had been established in Columbus, North Carolina.

The North Carolina Forest Service’s online wildfire public viewer indicated three active fires in Polk County and two others in nearby Burke and Madison counties, with another wildfire burning in Stokes County on the northern border with Virginia.

North Carolina’s western region was hit hard by Hurricane Helene in September. Among the extensive damage, flooding washed away more than 1.6km of eastbound lanes on Interstate 40 leading to eastern Tennessee and remained partially closed to traffic until March.

The hurricane damaged or impacted 8,046 km of state-maintained roads and damaged 7,000 private roads, bridges and culverts in North Carolina.

SOURCE:AP
