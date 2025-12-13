MIDDLE EAST
Israeli forces raid village in southwestern Syria
Israeli forces enter the village of Sidat al-Hanout, Quneitra, with 6 military vehicles, search homes, and set up checkpoints, Syrian media reports.
December 13, 2025

Israeli forces on Saturday raided a rural village in Quneitra in the country’s southwest, searching homes and setting up checkpoints, Syrian state media reported.

Syrian state-run TV Alikhbaria said Israeli troops entered the village of Sidat al-Hanout with six military vehicles, carried out searches of four homes, and erected four checkpoints in the area.

No immediate information was available on possible arrests or casualties following the incursion.

Israeli forces on Friday briefly detained two young men at a checkpoint they set up in Quneitra following an incursion into several villages in the area.

The channel reported that the two men were detained after they were stopped at a checkpoint set up between the town of Umm Batna and the village of Al-Ajraf in rural Quneitra.

The two were later released, the outlet said, without giving further details.

RelatedTRT World - US warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
