Trump says talks with Iran 'going OK'
Trump says the situation with Iran looks "pretty good" after the White House earlier said the two sides agreed to continue talks next week.
"The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think," Trump says / Reuters
April 12, 2025

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks with Iran over its nuclear program were going 'OK.'

"I think they're going OK," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"Nothing matters until you get it done, so I don't like talking about it. But it's going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think."

His remarks came after US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff, accompanied by US Ambassador to Oman Ana Escrogima, held talks on Saturday in Oman with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The White House said earlier that the talks were "very positive and constructive."

Witkoff told Araghchi that he had instructions from Trump "to resolve our two nations' differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible," according to the White House.

"These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," it said in a statement.

Talks to continue

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it would continue nuclear negotiations with the United States "next week" after more than two and a half hours of indirect talks in Oman.

The ministry said that "the two sides agreed to continue these talks next week", adding that Araghchi and Witkoff spoke directly for "a few minutes" after the mediated discussions.

Oman's top diplomat, who mediated talks between the United States and Iran in Muscat, said they were held in a "friendly atmosphere" and launched a quest for a "fair and binding agreement".

The ministry also said that Tehran and Washington are very close to agreement on the content of future negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
