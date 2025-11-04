In a joint statement, the anti-corruption NGO Sherpa and the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) — which initiated the case after nearly nine years of legal proceedings — called the trial “a landmark moment for corporate accountability in conflict zones.”

The groups said it also represents “a key moment for former Lafarge employees,” many of whom are expected to testify about working conditions and security threats at the plant.

A separate investigation into Lafarge for complicity in crimes against humanity remains open — the first case of its kind worldwide.

If found guilty of financing terrorism, the eight individual defendants face up to 10 years in prison and fines of $259,000 (€225,000) each. Lafarge, as a corporation, could face a around $1.3 million (€1.125 million) fine and additional sanctions.

For violating international financial sanctions, the company could be fined up to 10 times the value of the alleged breach — around $53 million — while former executives could face up to five years in prison and asset confiscation.