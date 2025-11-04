EUROPE
2 min read
Lafarge goes on trial in Paris over Daesh financing in Syria
The landmark trial will test whether multinational companies can be held criminally liable for financing terrorism and operating in conflict zones under international law.
Lafarge goes on trial in Paris over Daesh financing in Syria
Lafarge allegedly paid millions of euros to armed groups, including Daesh, between 2013 and 2014 to keep its cement plant running in Syria’s war zone. / TRT Français
November 4, 2025

The trial of French cement giant Lafarge, accused of financing the terrorist group Daesh and violating international sanctions during its operations in northern Syria, began on Tuesday at the Paris Criminal Court.

The proceedings — scheduled to run through December 16 — mark one of France’s most significant corporate crime trials, with Lafarge standing as a legal entity alongside eight individuals, including four former French executives, two Syrian intermediaries, and two security officials from Jordan and Norway.

According to prosecutors, Lafarge allegedly paid millions of euros to armed groups, including Daesh, between 2013 and 2014 to keep its cement plant running in Syria’s war zone.

RelatedTRT World - Lafarge 'complicity in crimes against humanity' charges to proceed: court

'A landmark moment'

RECOMMENDED

In a joint statement, the anti-corruption NGO Sherpa and the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) — which initiated the case after nearly nine years of legal proceedings — called the trial “a landmark moment for corporate accountability in conflict zones.”

The groups said it also represents “a key moment for former Lafarge employees,” many of whom are expected to testify about working conditions and security threats at the plant.

A separate investigation into Lafarge for complicity in crimes against humanity remains open — the first case of its kind worldwide.

If found guilty of financing terrorism, the eight individual defendants face up to 10 years in prison and fines of $259,000 (€225,000) each. Lafarge, as a corporation, could face a around $1.3 million (€1.125 million) fine and additional sanctions.

For violating international financial sanctions, the company could be fined up to 10 times the value of the alleged breach — around $53 million — while former executives could face up to five years in prison and asset confiscation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case