The US is lifting sanctions on Syria to promote a "fresh start" for the country, US President Donald Trump has said.

Speaking at a Gulf-US summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Trump said the decision came after talking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“After discussing the situation with Crown Prince Mohammed and President Erdogan of Türkiye, I'm also ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a fresh start. It gives (Syria) a chance for greatness," he said.

Turkish President Erdogan said the US president's decision to lift sanctions on Syria carries historic importance.

During the meeting, Erdogan expressed Ankara’s desire for Syria to be a stable, prosperous nation that collaborates with its regional neighbours and poses no threat to them, citing Türkiye's ongoing efforts to achieve this goal.

Erdogan also affirmed Türkiye's continued support for Damascus’ fight against terrorist groups, particularly Daesh. He added that Türkiye is ready to assist in managing and securing prisons holding Daesh terrorists.

Trump, in Riyadh on the first state visit of his second term, also became the first US president in 25 years to meet a Syrian leader.

Trump and Ahmed Alsharaa held brief talks ahead of a larger gathering of Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia during Trump's tour of the region, a White House official said.

No US president has met a Syrian leader since Bill Clinton saw Hafez al Assad, Bashar's father, in Geneva in 2000.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he was lifting "brutal and crippling" Assad-era sanctions on Syria in response to demands from Alsharaa's allies in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia—in his latest step out of tune with US ally Israel.

Israel has opposed sanctions relief for Syria, but Trump on Tuesday said that bin Salman and Erdogan encouraged him to make the move.