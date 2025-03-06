Three Palestinians, including two children, were reported injured during raids conducted by Israeli forces Wednesday night in the Rihiyye and Qusra areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent, a 14-year-old child was hospitalised after being shot in the leg with live ammunition during an Israeli raid in the Rihiyye area, south of Hebron city in the southern West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided many homes in the an-Nejjar and al-Hallaq neighborhoods of the Rihiyye village.

They also reported that the Israeli forces fired sound bombs in the center of the village and opened fire with live ammunition.