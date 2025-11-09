Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the US on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to information obtained by Anadolu on Sunday, Fidan will hold meetings to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Fidan last visited the US in September, during which he also accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also conducted a series of high-level meetings during his two-day visit to Washington, DC, engaging with US officials on critical bilateral and regional matters in March.