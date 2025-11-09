TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish foreign minister to visit US on Monday
Fidan will hold meetings to discuss bilateral and regional issues.
Turkish foreign minister to visit US on Monday
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a visit to the US. / Reuters
November 9, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the US on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to information obtained by Anadolu on Sunday, Fidan will hold meetings to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Fidan last visited the US in September, during which he also accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also conducted a series of high-level meetings during his two-day visit to Washington, DC, engaging with US officials on critical bilateral and regional matters in March.

RECOMMENDED

The meeting had come amid ongoing regional discussions on Syria's political and humanitarian situation, as well as Türkiye's role in stabilising the conflict-ridden country.

Fidan met his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the need for a permanent ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan holds key talks during US visit

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout