Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan holds key talks during US visit
The meetings come after Fidan met his US counterpart Rubio, where they discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, including engaging with the new Syrian government and a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.
March 27, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has conducted a series of high-level meetings during his two-day visit to Washington, DC, engaging with US officials on critical bilateral and regional matters.

Fidan met US Congressman Joe Wilson at the Turkish Embassy in the US capital on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Wilson is a member of the House Foreign Affairs and House Armed Services Committees and co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on US-Türkiye Relations and Turkish Americans.

No details were provided by the ministry about the meeting.

Fidan also received representatives of the American Coalition for Syria at the Turkish mission.

The meeting came amid ongoing regional discussions on Syria's political and humanitarian situation, as well as Türkiye's role in stabilising the conflict-ridden country.

No further details were immediately disclosed on the discussions.

Fidan's itinerary also included participation in a roundtable discussion at the Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research - SETA's DC office on Wednesday.

Bilateral ties, regional issues

Fidan visited the US to meet his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the need for a permanent ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

The meeting followed up on issues discussed during a March 16 phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

The two sides also discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, with Türkiye expressing support for recent US efforts in this regard.

Discussions also covered the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the importance of Bosnia and Herzegovina's stability for the broader Balkan region.

SOURCE:AA
