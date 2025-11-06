US
US, Saudi Arabia launch joint military drill in California desert
The drill named Quincy-1 aims to "enhance operational readiness, exchange expertise", according to Saudi Foreign Ministry.
(FILE) The entrance of the National Training Centre, a US military training area located in the Mojave Desert in Fort Irwin, California. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

The US and Saudi Arabia have launched a joint military drill at Fort Irwin military base in California, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday that the Quincy-1 joint exercises aim to "enhance operational readiness, exchange expertise, and strengthen integration in conducting joint operations across various combat environments".

The ministry did not specify the duration of the drill or the number of participating personnel.

Fort Irwin National Training Center is a major training area for the US military, spanning about 3,108 square kilometres in California's Mojave Desert.

SOURCE:AA
