Türkiye welcomes return of looted Anatolian artefacts from the US
The handover in New York marks another victory in Ankara’s campaign to reclaim antiquities smuggled abroad, as US and Turkish officials tout growing cooperation against global heritage trafficking.
The items were handed over to Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi at a ceremony at the Manhattan DA’s Office in New York. / AA
December 9, 2025

At least 41 historical artefacts of Anatolian origin illegally taken out of Türkiye are being repatriated from the United States, Turkish and American officials announced on Monday, marking a significant recovery in Ankara’s ongoing effort to reclaim its cultural heritage.

The items—valued at more than $8 million—were formally handed over to Türkiye’s Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi during a ceremony at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York.

The collection includes rare antiquities linked to ancient civilisations that once thrived across Anatolia, many of which were smuggled out of the country through illicit trafficking networks.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos, known for leading high-profile antiquities recovery operations, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tom Acocella joined the ceremony. Both officials highlighted the strong cooperation between Türkiye and the US in dismantling smuggling rings and returning stolen cultural property.

The handover is the latest in a series of repatriations achieved through joint investigations, reflecting a deepening partnership aimed at protecting archaeological heritage from looting and the global black market.

