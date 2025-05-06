Russian airports restricted traffic after Ukraine launched more than 100 drones overnight, including in Moscow just days before its World War II victory parade, officials said Tuesday.

A total of 105 drones targeted Russia overnight, the defence ministry said, ahead of the May 9 Moscow parade, presided by President Vladimir Putin and attended by several world leaders as Russia marks the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Air defences shot down 19 drones around Moscow and debris fell on a major avenue in the city's south without causing injuries, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Flight restrictions were introduced at more than a dozen airports, including four in Moscow, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency -- though traffic at the city's main Sheremetyevo airport remained largely unaffected.

Complete power cut off