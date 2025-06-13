ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran calls US nuclear talks meaningless after Israeli attack
Tehran reportedly said US support enabled Israel’s attack and that negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme could no longer continue meaningfully.
The sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks faces uncertainty. / AA
June 13, 2025

Iran has said the dialogue with the US over Tehran's nuclear programme is "meaningless" after Israel's biggest-ever military strike against its longstanding enemy, accusing Washington of supporting the attack.

"The other side (the US) acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime (Israel) to target Iran's territory," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying on Friday.

He said Israel "succeeded in influencing" the diplomatic process and the Israeli attack would not have happened without Washington's permission.

Iran earlier accused the US of being complicit in Israel's attacks, but Washington denied the allegation and told Tehran at the United Nations Security Council that it would be "wise" to negotiate over its nuclear programme.

The sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks was set to be held on Sunday in Muscat, but it was unclear whether it would go ahead after the Israeli strikes.

Iran denies that its uranium enrichment programme is for anything other than civilian purposes, rejecting Israeli allegations that it is secretly developing nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump told Reuters that he and his team had known the Israeli attacks were coming but they still saw room for an accord.

SOURCE:Reuters
