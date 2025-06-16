US President Donald Trump has said he believes a new nuclear agreement with Iran will eventually be signed, as Tehran reportedly seeks to de-escalate its conflict with Israel through Arab intermediaries.

"I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen. But a deal will be signed," Trump told reporters on Monday during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

He called Iran "foolish" for avoiding negotiations but gave no details on what steps Washington may take after the summit concludes Tuesday.

Trump declined to say whether the United States would support Israeli military aggression against Iran's nuclear facilities, though he praised recent Israeli strikes and noted the use of American-made weapons.

His comments followed reports that Iran has sent urgent messages to Washington and Tel Aviv through Gulf states, expressing a willingness to end hostilities and resume nuclear talks.

Speaking earlier alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump said: "I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late."

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tehran is using Arab intermediaries to signal openness to diplomacy — on the condition that Israel halts its military attacks.