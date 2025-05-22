Detained Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil has been permitted to hold his one-month-old son for the first time after a federal judge overruled the Trump administration’s efforts to keep father and child separated by a plexiglass barrier.

The visit came just before a scheduled immigration hearing for Khalil, a legal permanent resident and Columbia University graduate who has been held in a Louisiana jail since March 8.

Khalil was the first person arrested under President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on pro-Palestine protesters and remains one of the few still in custody, as his case continues through both immigration and federal courts.

Federal authorities have not charged Khalil with a crime but are seeking his deportation on grounds that his prominent role in protests against Israel's genocide in Gaza could be seen as undermining US foreign policy interests.

His request to attend his son's April 21 birth was denied last month by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE].

The question of whether Khalil would be allowed physical contact with his newborn or be forced to meet him through a barrier sparked days of legal battles, with his lawyers alleging political retaliation by the government.

'Deliberate Violence'

On Wednesday night, federal judge Michael Farbiarz in New Jersey intervened, authorising a "contact visit" for Thursday morning, according to Khalil's legal team.

Prior to the ruling, federal officials opposed the request, insisting that Khalil could only be granted a "non-contact" visit, meaning he would be separated from his wife Noor Abdalla and son Deen by a plastic divider.

Brian Acuna, acting director of ICE’s New Orleans field office, stated in an affidavit that allowing Khalil's wife and baby into the secure area would be "unsafe".