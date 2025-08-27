WORLD
1 min read
Sudan reports 1,200 new cholera cases, 36 deaths within a week
The total number of cholera cases in the African country went up to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths since the outbreak in August 2024
Sudan reports 1,200 new cholera cases, 36 deaths within a week
Cholera patients receive treatment in an isolation tent in a displaced persons' camp in Sudan's war-torn western region of Darfur. / AFP
August 27, 2025

Sudan’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that it recorded 1,210 new cholera infections, including 36 deaths, within a week.

In a statement, the ministry said the new cases brought the total number of cholera cases to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths since the outbreak in August 2024, Infections, it added, decreased in some states and increased in others, without specifying which.

On August 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed cholera cases in all 18 Sudanese states.

Recommended

The health disasters in Sudan come as a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead and millions more displaced.

RelatedSudan cholera outbreak: 1,180 cases reported - TRT Global
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict