WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Pakistan reiterates call for Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders
Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif says the most important priority for Islamabad was the immediate cessation of the Israeli genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza.
Pakistan reiterates call for Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders
Pakistan PM Sharif speaks next to US President Trump during world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025. / Reuters
October 14, 2025

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause on Tuesday, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Kuala Lumpur is prepared to deploy peacekeeping forces in Gaza.

Following his departure from Sharm el-Sheikh after attending the Gaza Peace Summit, Sharif said that the Palestinian people's freedom, dignity, and prosperity are "a primary concern for Pakistan".

"InshaAllah (God willing), the establishment of a strong and viable Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital remains the bedrock of Pakistan's Middle East policy and will remain so," he wrote on X.

"The most important priority for Pakistan was the immediate cessation of the genocidal campaign imposed on Gaza," he said, lauding US President Donald Trump's role.

The Trump presidency "is anchored in him promising that he would make it stop and delivering on that promise", Sharif said.

Egypt hosted a Gaza peace summit on Monday, bringing an end to Israel's two-year genocide against Palestinians.

RECOMMENDED

Separately, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday expressed Kuala Lumpur's readiness to deploy peacekeeping troops to Gaza if requested by the UN, the Arab League, or the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He told the parliament that Malaysia has never said "no" in the past and has always sent troops whenever peacekeeping forces were required, according to the daily Malay Mail.

"I agree that a peacekeeping mission is among the best guarantees to ensure security in Gaza," he said.

Indonesia has also pledged 20,000 troops for deployment in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida