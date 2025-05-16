A UAE-US business dialogue was launched on Friday in Abu Dhabi with the participation of US President Donald Trump as part of the last stop on his Gulf tour, according to livestreaming of the event.

The opening ceremony featured presentations of companies specialising in artificial intelligence, aviation, and health care by US and Emirati businesspeople showcasing flagship projects and investment opportunities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, said Thursday that over the next decade, his country plans to invest USD $1.4 trillion in the US.​​​​​​​ Following Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the UAE is the third and final stop on Trump’s Gulf tour.

“The UAE, US, agreed to create a path for UAE to buy some of the most advanced AI semiconductors from American companies,” said Trump on Friday. He added that UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia were very important to him, “especially for personal relations”.



