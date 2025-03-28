INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Ukraine receives new US mineral deal proposal: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president says draft 'completely different' from earlier version.
Zelenskyy emphasized that the deal, which was formally submitted to his office, will be compared with earlier proposals the US shared with Deputy PM Yuliia Svyrydenko. / Reuters
March 28, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kiev has officially received a new draft agreement from the US on a critical minerals deal, saying it significantly differs from the proposed framework earlier, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Zelenskyy emphasised that the deal, which was formally submitted to his office, will be compared with earlier proposals shared with Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko in bilateral talks with US officials.

He firmly rejected the notion that US military assistance to Ukraine should be considered a loan.

“We are grateful for the support, but this is not a credit, and we will not allow it to be treated as such,” he said.

Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine is preparing to host a high-level meeting with military representatives from countries ready to consider sending contingents to Ukraine.

France, the UK, and Ukraine have confirmed participation in the planned closed-format discussions.

He added that Kiev had reached agreements with several European partners to expand access to intelligence data, including satellite systems and technology, and to open up ammunition stockpiles to Ukrainian forces.

Zelenskyy said fresh defence assistance packages would be announced at the next Ramstein-format meeting in April, a result of Ukraine’s coordination with allied leaders.

He said the US plans to consult with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and European countries on establishing international monitoring mechanisms in connection with the war.

He voiced scepticism about Saudi Arabia’s potential to oversee Ukraine’s energy infrastructure but suggested Türkiye could play a role in securing the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were actively reducing the buildup of Russian troops south of Russia’s Kursk region to prevent a possible offensive toward the Sumy region.

On possible negotiations with Moscow, he said Ukraine could consider dialogue with Russian representatives who offer a real plan to end the war — but ruled out any talks with President Vladimir Putin.

SOURCE:AA
