Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kiev has officially received a new draft agreement from the US on a critical minerals deal, saying it significantly differs from the proposed framework earlier, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Zelenskyy emphasised that the deal, which was formally submitted to his office, will be compared with earlier proposals shared with Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko in bilateral talks with US officials.

He firmly rejected the notion that US military assistance to Ukraine should be considered a loan.

“We are grateful for the support, but this is not a credit, and we will not allow it to be treated as such,” he said.

Related TRT Global - Russia, Ukraine blame each other for undermining Black Sea truce efforts

Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine is preparing to host a high-level meeting with military representatives from countries ready to consider sending contingents to Ukraine.

France, the UK, and Ukraine have confirmed participation in the planned closed-format discussions.

He added that Kiev had reached agreements with several European partners to expand access to intelligence data, including satellite systems and technology, and to open up ammunition stockpiles to Ukrainian forces.