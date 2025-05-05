Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that a phone call with US President Donald Trump was "very productive, comprehensive, and sincere."

"Today, my phone call with the President of the United States, my dear friend Mr Donald Trump, was very productive, comprehensive, and sincere," Erdogan said on X on Monday after the call.

"I hope to meet my friend Trump in the near future," said Erdogan, expressing hope that their meeting "brings good outcomes for our countries."

Erdogan said they reaffirmed their mutual will to strengthen ties between the two nations, especially in the fields of defence industry and trade.

The two leaders discussed a range of topics, including Türkiye–US bilateral relations, regional and global developments.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan underscored the severity of the situation and stressed the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

Related TRT Global - Trump praises Erdogan as 'good leader' during ambassadorial nominees meeting

Cooperation to achieve lasting peace