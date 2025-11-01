Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has claimed a sweeping election victory, early results showed on Saturday, after key rivals were jailed or barred from a vote that has sparked days of deadly unrest.

Preliminary tallies broadcast on state TV showed Hassan winning more than 95% of the vote in every constituency, with final results expected within hours. State media said she would be sworn in later on Saturday.

The main opposition party, Chadema, said hundreds of people had been killed by security forces since protests erupted on election day Wednesday, while the UN voiced concern over “reports of deaths and injuries.”

A Chadema spokesman told AFP that about 700 people had been killed, citing data collected from hospitals and clinics. A security source and a diplomat in Dar es Salaam also said fatalities were “in the hundreds.”

Internet blocked, nationwide curfew imposed