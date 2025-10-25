Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticised the United Nations Security Council, accusing it of being ineffective in preventing major wars.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Saturday with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following their bilateral meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Lula said the UN has “stopped functioning” and that there is no longer effective global governance — a situation that, he warned, cannot continue, according to Malaysian daily The Star.

"Today, the United Nations Security Council doesn’t work. It simply doesn’t," he said, adding "Every major war in recent times has been started by countries that are members of that very Council, without consultation, without accountability."

He questioned how they can remain silent while watching prolonged suffering and genocide unfold in Palestine’s Gaza.

President Lula arrived in Malaysia on a three-day visit to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur as a guest of the chair.

The trip marks Lula’s first visit to Malaysia since assuming office for a new term in January 2023. He is also expected to meet with US President Donald Trump during the summit.