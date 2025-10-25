AMERICAS
'UN has stopped working', says Brazil’s Lula, slams Security Council for failing to stop wars
"Every major war in recent times has been started by countries that are members of that very Council, without consultation, without accountability," Lula says.
Speaking at a joint news conference on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur, Lula said the UN has “stopped functioning” / Reuters
October 25, 2025

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticised the United Nations Security Council, accusing it of being ineffective in preventing major wars.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Saturday with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following their bilateral meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Lula said the UN has “stopped functioning” and that there is no longer effective global governance — a situation that, he warned, cannot continue, according to Malaysian daily The Star.

"Today, the United Nations Security Council doesn’t work. It simply doesn’t," he said, adding "Every major war in recent times has been started by countries that are members of that very Council, without consultation, without accountability."

He questioned how they can remain silent while watching prolonged suffering and genocide unfold in Palestine’s Gaza.

President Lula arrived in Malaysia on a three-day visit to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur as a guest of the chair.

The trip marks Lula’s first visit to Malaysia since assuming office for a new term in January 2023. He is also expected to meet with US President Donald Trump during the summit.

Shared values

Lula further criticised the world’s major powers for failing to fulfill their climate commitments, saying the climate crisis continues to hit the poor the hardest.

For his part, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar described Lula as a leader known for defending workers’ dignity, social justice, and humanitarian principles, including his calls to end the suffering in Gaza and to take stronger action on climate change.

"We agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, food and agricultural technology, education, culture, and high-tech sectors," Anwar wrote on X after the meeting.

"This visit reflects our shared values of humanity, justice, and dignity — and our commitment to strengthen ties between Southeast Asia and Latin America for a more prosperous and humane world," he added.

