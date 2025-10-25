World and regional leaders are converging in Kuala Lumpur for the 47th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), currently chaired by Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will host leaders from ASEAN member states, along with top officials from the US, China, Japan, South Korea and other key partners, for the three-day summit under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

More than 10,000 police officers have been deployed to the Malaysian capital to secure the meetings, which begin on Sunday and run through Tuesday.

Who are the participants?

US President Donald Trump will attend a dinner with ASEAN leaders and witness the signing of a Cambodia–Thailand peace accord, following deadly border clashes resolved through Anwar’s mediation.

Leaders from South Africa, Brazil, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia, Canada and New Zealand are also participating, alongside ASEAN members including Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, Brunei and Timor-Leste, which is set to become the bloc’s 11th member.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Bank and IMF officials, and European Council President Antonio Costa are among the attendees, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join virtually.

Russia is represented by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, with President Vladimir Putin and Myanmar’s junta excluded from the summit since the February 2021 coup.

ASEAN will also hold talks with key partners, including the US, China and Japan.

ASEAN foreign ministers convene

The foreign ministers’ meeting of ASEAN convened in the Malaysian capital on Saturday, ahead of the bloc’s three-day summit.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said in his opening speech that in the eyes of the international community, ASEAN has “stood as a beacon of neutrality, and a safe harbour, amid geopolitical turbulence,” according to a statement from the ministry.

“Regardless of the uncertainties and the great power rivalries... this region has remained steadfast and productive,” he said.

Key points