US support for "everything that the Israeli government is doing" limits the EU’s leverage to change the situation on the ground in Palestine’s Gaza, the EU foreign policy chief has said.

Addressing the annual EU Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) conference in Brussels on Wednesday, Kaja Kallas highlighted the EU's economic and diplomatic power but touched on areas where the bloc cannot use its influence.

"An example where we are not using our geopolitical power, because we are not united, is Gaza," she said. Kallas stressed that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a "fundamental test" of Europe’s resolve to defend its values internationally.

"We are struggling because 27 member states have different positions," on the issue, she said. The EU has helped Gaza more than any other international actor, however, she admitted that it is "not enough" to change the situation on the ground, according to Kallas.

"Europe can only use full force when it acts together," she added.

When asked about "double-standard" accusations towards the bloc on its Gaza policy, Kallas said it is not true that the EU is inactive on Gaza.

'The leverage we have is in another place'