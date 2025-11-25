The Israeli army carried out home demolitions and artillery shelling in areas under its control in Gaza, further violating the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the army blew up several residential buildings in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, north of the enclave, which lies within the military-controlled yellow zone.

In the south, witnesses said Israeli artillery also struck eastern parts of Khan Younis beyond the yellow line.

No additional information was available on the extent of the material damage.