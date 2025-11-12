The UN nuclear watchdog has called on Iran to allow it to verify its inventories of enriched uranium, especially its sensitive stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to two confidential reports seen by AFP.

In its latest report on Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it "has lost continuity of knowledge in relation to previously declared inventories of nuclear material in Iran at the affected facilities", including its stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium.

Tensions between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have repeatedly flared in recent years, with relations being further strained in the wake of a 12-day war in June that saw Israeli and US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to the IAEA, Iran had an estimated 440.9 kilograms enriched to up to 60 percent as of June 13 but has been unable to verify it.

The agency said Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons to enrich uranium to 60 percent, close to the 90 percent threshold required for a bomb.

‘It is critical’