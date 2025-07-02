The relationship between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been characterised by a complex and often contentious history, marked by periods of cooperation, suspicion, and geopolitical tension.

Below is a detailed timeline highlighting key events in this relationship:

1958–1979: Early engagement and cooperation

1958: Iran became a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

1968: Iran signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and ratified it two years later.

1974: The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) was established, and Tehran signed a $1.2 billion deal with the France-based Eurodif consortium to enrich uranium on French soil.

1979: The Revolution led to the cessation of nuclear cooperation with the West, and Iran's nuclear ambitions became more opaque.

2002–2005: Revelation and international scrutiny

2002: Iran's secret nuclear facilities at Natanz and Arak were revealed, raising suspicions about Tehran’s nuclear intentions.

2003: The IAEA reported that Iran was working to develop a more advanced nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment and plutonium reprocessing capabilities.

2005: The IAEA adopted a resolution finding Iran in noncompliance with its safeguards agreement, leading to the referral of Iran's nuclear file to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

2006–2015: Sanctions, negotiations, and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

2006–2010: The UN Security Council imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Iran due to its nuclear activities.

2013: Iran and the IAEA began implementing a Framework for Cooperation to address outstanding issues related to Iran's nuclear programme.

2015: Iran and some world powers reached the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. The IAEA was tasked with monitoring Iran's compliance with the agreement.

Related TRT Global - ‘Atoms for Peace’ to Istanbul talks: A timeline of Iran’s nuclear programme

2018–2025: US withdrawal, escalation, and recent developments