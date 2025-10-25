At the Gaza Tribunal’s final session in Istanbul on complicity, international systems, resistance, and solidarity, experts have accused Western media outlets, US universities, government officials, and corporate actors of enabling Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking on media complicity on Saturday, US journalist, comedian, and filmmaker Katie Halper said Western news organisations have played a central role in shaping public perception by selectively reporting and obscuring facts about civilian suffering.

“In 2020, while working as a co-host of The Hill’s show Rising, I prepared a monologue in which I argue that Israel was an apartheid state. The producers refused to air my segment,” she said.

Since October 7, 2023, she argued, “Western corporate media’s complicity is so pervasive, and in some cases, quantifiable … It often uses passive or misdemeanor attribution … and dehumanised Palestinians.”

Halper pointed to what she called misleading coverage of sexual violence allegations, saying: “The US media and Western media and US political leaders are still talking about the rape that didn’t happen, yet inside [Israel] it’s happening — sexual violence ... .”

She accused major outlets of suppressing contradictory evidence and amplifying narratives that bolster Israeli government claims.

Universities 'actively supporting' Israel

Testifying on university complicity, Maura Finkelstein, who identified herself as a formerly tenured professor in the US dismissed for her stance on Palestine, said higher education institutions have “actively supported Israel’s genocide” through finances, partnerships, and repression of dissent.

Students, however, chose boycotts and divestment from "directly aiding in the dispossession and ethnic cleansing and genocide,” she said, citing US weapons manufacturers and firms whose equipment “Israel’s military uses to destroy homes.”

She also described intelligence-sharing and research ties. “There are 15 UARC (University Affiliated Research Center) schools in the US, and one of them, University of Southern California, was also recently revealed to provide human cadavers to the US and Israeli military for trauma surgery training in Gaza.”

Finkelstein warned the tribunal that suppression of Palestine advocacy has intensified.

“These ongoing repressive measures … have created a chilling effect across higher education,” including surveillance, suspensions, and police crackdowns on student encampments, she said. “I am one of those faculty members. The number of faculty and staff who are targets continues to grow.”

US government made deliberate decisions

In remote testimony on government complicity, Lily Greenberg, a former Biden administration political appointee who resigned in May 2024, said she could no longer serve in a government “complicit in the genocide of Palestinians.”