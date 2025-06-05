On June 1st, 2025, The Washington Post reported that Israeli forces had opened fire on Palestinians gathering for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave and eyewitnesses.

The original headline attributed the deaths of 31 Palestinians directly to Israeli fire, drew significant public attention, garnering over 2.4 million views on X.

Two days later, the daily issued a rare correction. It acknowledged that the article “did not meet Post fairness standards.” The post on X also stated that the newspaper did not give “proper weight to Israel’s denial ”.

The revised version emphasised the Israeli military’s claim that only “warning shots” were fired near the aid distribution site in Rafah, and reduced the death toll to 27, citing unnamed “health officials.” It concluded there was no clear consensus on who was ‘responsible for the shootings’ in reality.

The updated post on X drew even more attention than the original, reaching 4.8 million views. The retraction sparked widespread backlash online, with users in the comments accusing the outlet of walking back accountability under pressure.

“The original headline (of The Post) stated very clearly that it was according to the Health Ministry in Gaza and what the correction is saying is that The Post did not verify this,” Professor Gretchen King of Multimedia Journalism and Communication at the Lebanese American University (LAU) tells TRT World.

“The Post has no problem reporting facts according to the Israeli military… Palestinians must always, by Western media, be fact-checked, and that is an editorial decision,” she notes.

In that light, the correction reveals a broader editorial pattern in which narratives are carefully managed and accountability is selectively denied.

The semantics of Western coverage

Commenting on the editorial implications of the correction, Professor King brings up the “double standards” in sourcing.

“These kinds of corrections do not serve transparency at all,” Professor King says.. “If anything, they (corrections) serve to expose the biases operating in Western newsrooms. And it is not damage control concerning public backlash, it is damage control concerning Zionist backlash.”

The rectification, compared to reporting other global crises, reflects a reluctance on the part of Western media to directly attribute responsibility to Israel.

It highlights a stark disparity in tone and attribution. Headlines covering Russian strikes on Ukraine or crisis in Sudan are direct.

The recent ‘‘Baby among 5 dead as Putin unleashes strikes on Ukraine hours after revenge vow to ‘show middle finger to world’’ by The Sun , or ‘‘Paramilitary group attacks an open market in Sudan, killing 54 people and wounding at least 158’’ by CNN present only some of the recent examples of usual practice for the coverage of humanitarian crises.

By contrast, coverage of Israeli military aggression is often passive and vague in terminology.

Headlines such as “Hind Rajab, 6, found dead in Gaza days after phone calls for help” ( BBC ) or “Trump-backed Gaza aid sites temporarily close after dozens killed in shootings” ( USA Today ) obscure the agency, leaving it for the reader to infer who was responsible.

Professor King explains such editorial choice reflects a deliberate form of narrative control.