Historic session of Gaza Tribunal in Istanbul prepares to deliver final verdict
The four-day session at Istanbul University brings together global experts, activists, and journalists as the independent Gaza Tribunal prepares to deliver its final verdict on Israeli war crimes.
The tribunal convenes panels of international experts to assess evidence and testimonies related to the conflict. / AA
October 24, 2025

The final four-day session of the Gaza Tribunal, an independent international initiative examining war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, opened on Thursday at Istanbul University, bringing together academics, human rights defenders, journalists, and civil society representatives from around the world.

The tribunal, which convenes panels of international experts to assess evidence and testimonies related to the conflict, will run until October 26, when it is expected to deliver its final verdict.

Alongside the main hearings, the program features a series of side events — including exhibitions, film screenings, and public talks — held in the Honour Hall of Istanbul University’s Faculty of Literature.

A highlight of the program is an exhibition of photographs from the book Evidence, compiled by Anadolu Agency journalists documenting the devastation in Gaza. 

‘Visual proof of atrocities’

The accompanying documentary film, also titled Evidence, showcases the images and personal accounts of the reporters who captured them, presenting what organisers describe as visual proof of atrocities committed during Israel’s military operations.

In addition to the exhibition, several public lectures are scheduled. 

Prof Ayhan Citil will address “The Responsibility of Thinkers After Gaza,” while Prof Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, will speak on “International Law and Conscience.”

The event space also includes book displays dedicated to Palestine and an interactive installation titled “Wall of Hope: Messages and Prayers for Gaza,” inviting visitors to leave handwritten notes of solidarity.

Organisers say the Gaza Tribunal aims to “mobilise global conscience” and “promote accountability” for actions in Gaza, where thousands of civilians have been killed and widespread destruction has been documented since the escalation of the conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
