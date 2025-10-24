The final four-day session of the Gaza Tribunal, an independent international initiative examining war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, opened on Thursday at Istanbul University, bringing together academics, human rights defenders, journalists, and civil society representatives from around the world.

The tribunal, which convenes panels of international experts to assess evidence and testimonies related to the conflict, will run until October 26, when it is expected to deliver its final verdict.

Alongside the main hearings, the program features a series of side events — including exhibitions, film screenings, and public talks — held in the Honour Hall of Istanbul University’s Faculty of Literature.

A highlight of the program is an exhibition of photographs from the book Evidence, compiled by Anadolu Agency journalists documenting the devastation in Gaza.

‘Visual proof of atrocities’

The accompanying documentary film, also titled Evidence, showcases the images and personal accounts of the reporters who captured them, presenting what organisers describe as visual proof of atrocities committed during Israel’s military operations.