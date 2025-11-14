DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
2 min read
Russia wants 'constructive role' in G20 despite politicisation concerns: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says that Moscow continues to see value in the platform, stressing, “We remain interested in continuing work within the G20.”
Russia wants 'constructive role' in G20 despite politicisation concerns: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Peskov speaks before a press conference in St Petersburg, Russia, July 29 2023 [FILE]. / Reuters
November 14, 2025

Russia remains interested in working within the G20 but views attempts to politicise the group’s agenda as counterproductive, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

G20 is a forum of leading economies comprised of 19 countries and two regional bodies, the European Union and the African Union (AU).

Peskov told reporters on Friday that Moscow continues to see value in the platform, stressing, “We remain interested in continuing work within the G20.”

He added that several countries shared Russia’s concerns over political language in summit documents.

“There are attempts to politicise the document, which, naturally, is perceived with hostility, including by us,” he said. “When there is no possibility of reaching consensus, the document simply does not work and is not adopted.”

He underlined that the G20 is intended to address global economic challenges rather than political disputes.

“We have always been against elements of politicisation being introduced in any way onto the agenda of this organisation,” he said.

Peskov also described the G20 as a “much more representative format” for discussions on the global economy and said its importance “remains significant for many countries.”

Under South Africa’s presidency, Johannesburg will host a meeting of G20 leaders on November 22-23.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - G20 to go ahead despite Washington's boycott; US no-show 'their loss': South Africa

US-Venezuela tension

Regarding the announcement by Washington of a new operation targeting drug cartels in Venezuela, Peskov said Russia expects the US to refrain from steps that could destabilise the situation.

“We hope that no actions will be taken that could destabilise the situation in the Caribbean and around Venezuela, and that everything will be in accordance with international law,” Peskov said.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday announced Operation Southern Spear to counter drug trafficking networks operating in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump has deployed military assets to the waters of the Caribbean and Latin America in recent weeks, arguing they are necessary to stem the flow of drugs to the US.

Analysts, however, consider the moves as a way to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power.

RelatedTRT World - US announces 'Operation Southern Spear' to counter 'drug trafficking' in Western Hemisphere
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations