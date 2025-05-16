​​​The Israeli army has launched the first stage of "Gideon Chariots", a recently announced invasion campaign against the besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

The statement early on Saturday claimed that the new campaign, part of wider genocide, would "achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas."

The army said it has "launched extensive attacks and mobilised forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation Gideon's Chariots and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza."

On May 5, Israel's war cabinet unanimously approved the dangerous plan for Israel "to conquer Gaza" and occupy it.

During the last three days, which coincided with US President Donald Trump's regional visit that began on Tuesday, Israel has killed more than 370 Palestinians, in addition to 78 killed in the previous three days, according to Anadolu Agency's tally based on data from Gaza's Health Ministry.