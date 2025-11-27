Venezuela's aviation authority has said that it banned multiple airlines accused of "terrorism" after they suspended routes, heeding warnings from the United States about military activity in the region.

The affected airlines — Spain's Iberia, Portugal's TAP, Colombia's Avianca, Chile and Brazil's LATAM, Brazil's GOL and Turkish Airlines — will have their operational permits revoked for "joining the actions of state terrorism promoted by the United States government and unilaterally suspending air commercial operations," the civil aviation authority said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Washington had warned of increased military activity in the Caribbean amid a deployment to target narcotics operations, which Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro insists is intended to overthrow his government.

Last week, the US Federal Aviation Administration urged civilian aircraft operating in Venezuelan airspace to "exercise caution" due to the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela."