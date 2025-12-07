The death toll from severe floods and landslides across Asia climbed past 1,700 as of Sunday, with hundreds still missing.

Unprecedented floods, landslides, storms and cyclones have wreaked havoc across Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, with Indonesia being the worst-hit country.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said floods and landslides in Sumatra island alone killed 916 people, with 274 still missing and around 4,200 injured, and rescue operations are underway.

More than 3.2 million people have been affected by devastating floods and landslides, while over 1 million displaced residents were moved to safe areas in the flood-hit provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh.