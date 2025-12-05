Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun met on Friday with a visiting delegation of UN Security Council ambassadors, urging them to press Israel to enforce the ceasefire and comply with international resolutions, the country's presidency said.

The delegation expressed support for Lebanon’s stability through the implementation of UN resolutions and conveyed their countries’ readiness to assist in strengthening the Lebanese army, including its full deployment in southern Lebanon and the principle of arms being held exclusively by the state.

The Lebanese government, on August 5, approved a plan, based on a draft proposal presented by US Special Envoy Tom Barrack, to place all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, under state control and tasked the army with implementing the plan before the end of 2025.

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the move and insists that Israeli forces must fully withdraw from Lebanese territory before laying down arms.

The delegation also welcomed Lebanon’s inclusion of a civil official to the Mechanism Committee.

The mechanism was established under the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel on November 27 2024, and is tasked with monitoring the ceasefire and includes Lebanon, France, Israel, the US, and the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL).