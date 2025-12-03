WORLD
2 min read
Lebanon 'far from' normalising ties or trade with Israel: PM
Salam says Lebanon is still committed to the 2002 Arab peace plan that conditions normalisation of diplomatic relations with Israel on the creation of a Palestinian state.
Lebanon 'far from' normalising ties or trade with Israel: PM
Salam said economic relations can only follow normalisation, and Lebanon remains far from that point. / Reuters
December 3, 2025

Lebanon’s prime minister said that his country was “far from” diplomatic normalisation or economic relations with Israel, despite a move towards direct negotiations between the two countries aimed at defusing tensions.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s comments to a small group of journalists on Wednesday in Beirut came in contradiction to a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel would send an envoy to talks with Lebanese diplomatic and economic officials, which he described as an “initial attempt to create a basis for relations and economic cooperation” between the two countries.

Lebanon and Israel both announced the appointment of civilian members to a previously military-only committee monitoring enforcement of the US-brokered ceasefire that halted the latest war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah a year ago. The civilian members took part in Wednesday’s meeting of the mechanism.

The two countries don't have diplomatic relations and have been officially in a state of war since 1948.

RECOMMENDED

The move to hold civilian talks appeared to be a step towards the direct bilateral talks between Israel and Lebanon that Washington has pushed for.

However, Salam said Lebanon is still committed to the 2002 Arab peace plan that conditions normalisation of diplomatic relations with Israel on the creation of a Palestinian state — a prospect to which Netanyahu’s administration has been adamantly opposed.

“Economic relations would be part of such normalisation, so then obviously anyone following the news would know that we are not there at all,” Salam said.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanese president rules out normalisation with Israel: statement
SOURCE:AP
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians