China extended diplomatic support to Copenhagen, saying it "fully respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the issue of Greenland," just days after US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to acquire the autonomous Danish territory.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remark during a meeting on Monday with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing, according to state-run Global Times.

Wang said Beijing “hopes that Denmark will also continue to support China’s legitimate position on matters concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He said China is “ready to work with Denmark to uphold mutual openness, take green development as a key driver, and inject new momentum into practical cooperation.”

Deeper trust and relations