WORLD
2 min read
China backs Denmark on Greenland amid US pressure
The move counters United States President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about securing Greenland for “international security.”
China backs Denmark on Greenland amid US pressure
Wang said Beijing “hopes that Denmark will also continue to support China’s legitimate position on matters concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” / Reuters
May 19, 2025

China extended diplomatic support to Copenhagen, saying it "fully respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the issue of Greenland," just days after US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to acquire the autonomous Danish territory.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remark during a meeting on Monday with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing, according to state-run Global Times.

Wang said Beijing “hopes that Denmark will also continue to support China’s legitimate position on matters concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He said China is “ready to work with Denmark to uphold mutual openness, take green development as a key driver, and inject new momentum into practical cooperation.”

RelatedTRT Global - Danish PM visits Greenland as Trump seeks control of the Arctic territory

Deeper trust and relations

Recommended

Marking 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, Wang also called for closer high-level engagement, deeper political trust and stronger China-Denmark relations.

From the early days of his presidency, Trump has repeatedly spoken about acquiring Greenland.

“We need Greenland for national security and even international security,” Trump said during an address to a joint session of Congress in March.

“We’re working with everybody involved to try and get it, but we need it really for international world security, and I think we’re going to get it one way or the other; we’re going to get it,” he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Greenlanders unite to fend off the US as Trump seeks control of the Arctic island

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal