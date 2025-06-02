The second trilateral summit between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan, held in the last week of May in Lachin and coinciding with Azerbaijan’s Independence Day , is an ideal showcase of a new emergent “flexible geometry” in international politics, where states build bespoke strategic partnerships outside great power structures.

This enables nations to create way more efficient, tailor-made frameworks that directly address their specific regional challenges and shared aspirations without the constraints of traditional bloc politics or patron-client dynamics.

The choice of Lachin as the summit venue is a matter of great significance for all three states.

Lachin , liberated from three decades of Armenian occupation and now home to a brand-new high-altitude international airport that President Reccep Tayip Erdogan helped open that very morning, serves as a living testament to what these three nations collectively stand for: the triumph of territorial integrity over occupation, the transformation of former conflict zones into connectivity hubs, and the tangible results of alignment cooperation.

For Azerbaijan, Lachin represents sovereignty restored and development flourishing where occupation once reigned. For Türkiye, it embodies the success of its own military advancement and fraternal support that helped enable this liberation.

And for Pakistan, it resonates deeply as a mirror to its own similar challenges, making the gleaming new airport not just infrastructure but a material promise that patience, solidarity, and legitimate resistance can turn the conflict zones into gateways of prosperity.

Welcoming President Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Lachin, President Ilham Aliyev captured the essence of this alignment, noting that the three nations are bound by “shared history, culture, and values” that manifest in rejoicing in each other’s triumphs and providing unwavering support during crises, a pattern proven when Türkiye and Pakistan stood firmly with Azerbaijan from the first days of the 44-day War in 2020.

Just as Azerbaijan has reciprocated during their moments of challenge, creating a trilateral partnership where the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and justice are not mere rhetorical tools but operational codes that guide real-world action.



“Yesterday we wanted peace, today we want peace and tomorrow we want peace,” Sharif emphasised at the summit, while acknowledging the harsh realities that make peace elusive.

Pakistan alone, according to Prime Minister Sharif, has lost 90,000 lives and $150 billion to terrorism. These figures underscore why security cooperation remains central to this trilateral partnership.

United by shared experiences

All three nations bring hard-won expertise to this alignment, and the convergence of this shared experience in security issues – Pakistan’s decades-long counter-terrorism operations, Türkiye’s resolution of the PKK terror campaign , and Azerbaijan’s military success in liberating occupied territories – creates a security partnership based on proven capabilities.

That is why both Azerbaijan and Pakistan praised Türkiye’s recent breakthrough with the PKK, with President Aliyev calling President Erdogan’s leadership in resolving this long-standing challenge “an example of leadership and determination” that benefits regional peace.

Pointing out that in a world of crises “our goal of solidarity and joint action” is “a necessity, not an option”, President Erdogan described the trio as “three brotherly countries… sharing common ideals” with a combined population of about 350 million and a $1.5 trillion economy, stressing that every step is aimed at transforming this alliance “into a strategic partnership.”

Moving from these foundational principles to concrete outcomes, the summit produced substantial commitments across multiple sectors.