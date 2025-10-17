Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar has stepped down after losing support of the country's parliament, vacating the pivotal role after taking office just four months ago.

It wasn't immediately clear who might succeed Zandanshatar, who is acting prime minister until a successor is named, or whether he would challenge his dismissal.

He was named prime minister in June.

The political upheaval comes at a critical time because the budget for next year has yet to be passed.