WORLD
2 min read
China, Russia, Mongolia step up security ties with border exercise
The first-ever joint drills aimed to enhance strategic cooperation, boost border security capabilities and consolidate mutual trust among the three sides.
China, Russia, Mongolia step up security ties with border exercise
The exercise, called "Border Defence Cooperation - 2025", took place on Monday and Tuesday. / Photo: AP
September 9, 2025

China, Russia and Mongolia held their first joint border defence drills this week, the Chinese military said, underscoring closer security coordination among the three neighbours.

The exercise, called "Border Defence Cooperation - 2025", took place on Monday and Tuesday in an unidentified border region shared by the three countries, the People's Liberation Army said in a post on its official Weibo account.

The live drills aimed to "enhance strategic cooperation among the three sides, strengthen the ability to deal with border security threats, and further consolidate strategic mutual trust," the military said.

During the exercises, a joint command post was set up on Chinese territory operating under the principle of "whoever's territory, that side takes the lead, with multilateral consultation and parallel command," the Weibo post said.

Recommended

The manoeuvres came on the heels of a trilateral meeting among leaders of the three countries in Beijing on September 2, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit as he pushed for a new global security and economic order.

Mongolia has refrained from joining the SCO, choosing to be an observer state since 2004 even as other nations such as India, Pakistan and Iran became full-fledged members.

Beijing has continued to nudge its smaller neighbour to take up membership in the grouping of 10 nations.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia and China in talks on Power of Siberia-2 pipeline as Putin hosts Xi
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games