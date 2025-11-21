Suspected TTP terrorists have killed at least seven people in an armed attack on the office of a local "peace militia" in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The attack occurred late on Thursday night in the outskirts of the Bannu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Another two people were also wounded in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

However, security forces on Friday pointed fingers at the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of several terror groups, which has long been operating in Bannu and its adjoining areas, including the North Waziristan district.